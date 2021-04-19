Polar Bears defeat Bees for the East-West Rivalry on the diamond

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The Fairmont Senior and East Fairmont baseball teams only have each other scheduled once during the regular season. So this means the Polar Bears earned bragging rights for this season’s East-West Rivalry on the diamond.

It was a pitching war early on between East’s Cole Peschl and West’s Sammy Viani, a freshman.

Peschl threw two strikeouts to start the game and Viani answered those two strikeouts to end the first inning, keeping the score tied at 0.

Then in the top of the second, the Polar Bears hit a sac fly, scoring a run to go up 1-0.

Still in the second, Peschl threw a wild pitch that went past the catcher and another run scored to make the score 2-0.

The Polar Bears went on to win 7-2, the final score.