Polar Bears defeat Colts on senior night

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Fairmont Senior hosted Philip Barbour on the Polar Bears senior night.

The Colts had an opportunity to score off a free kick but FSHS’s Rebecca Cox was there for the save.

Then Eden Williams had a nice shot but it went over the net.

Senior got going as Kate Gribben found the feet of Tricia LeMasters who rolls it over once and took a nice left footed shot to the bottom right corner. Polar Bears went up 1-0 in the first half.

The Colts will score but the Polar Bears find the back of the net again for the 2-1 win, the final score.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Destination WV

Oklahoma High School Scores

12SportsZone Twitter

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories