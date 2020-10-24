Polar Bears down Bees, FSHS to Regional Final

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – East-West Stadium was the site of the girls soccer Region I, Section 2 Final between county rivals East Fairmont and Fairmont Senior.

It was Fairmont Senior who got on the board first with a goal by Eden Williams.

Senior scored again as Tricia LeMasters assisted Emma Hedrick to put the Polar Bears up 2-0.

The Bees answered though as Maddie Lott gets a shot past the FSHS keeper to trail Senior 2-1 at halftime.

East Fairmont tied the game up 2-2 as Lillian Miller sent a corner kick in front of the goal and McKenzie Moyer was there to finish it.

The Polar Bears continued to attack, LeMasters, Adaline Cinalli and Karter King set up a 1-2-3 passing sequence that ended with a goal by King to regain the 3-2 lead.

Bees not finished yet as Miller sailed a free kick into the back of the net to yet again tie the game up at 3-3.

Fairmont Senior finished the game with another goal by King to win 4-3, the final score.

Senior heads to the Regional Final next week.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

12SportsZone Twitter

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories