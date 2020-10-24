Polar Bears down Bees, FSHS to Regional Final

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – East-West Stadium was the site of the girls soccer Region I, Section 2 Final between county rivals East Fairmont and Fairmont Senior.

It was Fairmont Senior who got on the board first with a goal by Eden Williams.

Senior scored again as Tricia LeMasters assisted Emma Hedrick to put the Polar Bears up 2-0.

The Bees answered though as Maddie Lott gets a shot past the FSHS keeper to trail Senior 2-1 at halftime.

East Fairmont tied the game up 2-2 as Lillian Miller sent a corner kick in front of the goal and McKenzie Moyer was there to finish it.

The Polar Bears continued to attack, LeMasters, Adaline Cinalli and Karter King set up a 1-2-3 passing sequence that ended with a goal by King to regain the 3-2 lead.

Bees not finished yet as Miller sailed a free kick into the back of the net to yet again tie the game up at 3-3.

Fairmont Senior finished the game with another goal by King to win 4-3, the final score.

Senior heads to the Regional Final next week.