FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Fairmont Senior won its final contest of the regular season 70-49 over Charleston Catholic.

An early three gave Charleston its only lead of the game within the first few minutes of play, 5-2.

After that the Polar Bears went on a 12-5 run and picked up a 10 point lead at the end of the first quarter.

Fairmont Senior only built on its lead from there and earned a 36-20 advantage at the halftime break.

The Polar Bears never lost the lead to win it 70-49.

Desean Goode led the Polar Bears with 20 points, Zycheus Dobbs and Joe Uram both added 13 each in the win.