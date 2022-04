FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Fairmont Senior had no trouble picking up a 16-5 win over Preston on Senior night.

The Polar Bears quickly gained a 2-0 lead to start the game.

That lead was extended as Hunter Bragg fired a shot to put Fairmont up 3-0.

Preston did get on the board in the first quarter but the Polar Bears continued to score and led 9-1 with plenty of time to play in the first half.

Fairmont Senior went on to win 16-5.