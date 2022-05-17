FAIRMONT, W.Va – A sectional baseball title was up for grabs as Fairmont Senior squared off against Weir. Mayson Jack had a strong day on the mound as he got a groundball third out to end the fourth with Fairmont Senior on top, 4-2.

He got some insurance in a hurry. A balk scored one in the fifth and Evan Dennison scored two more. He smashed one over the center field fence to make it 7-2, Polar Bears after five.

Jack kept the Red Riders off the board the rest of the way into the seventh. He rolled another for out number two and was forced to the dugout on pitch count after allowing just two runs over six and two thirds innings.

That brought Sam Viani onto the mound for Fairmont Senior. He induced a flyball and Dennison made the grab in center to make the Polar Bears sectional champions. They claim a berth in the regional round by a final score of 7-2 over Weir.