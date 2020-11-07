Polar Bears finish state tournament as AA-A runner up

BECKLEY, W.Va. – The AA-A girls state soccer championship was played between Fairmont Senior and Charleston Catholic on Saturday.

Polar Bear keeper Rebecca Cox made a few key saves in the early minutes of the game to keep the Fighting Irish off the board.

But once Charleston Catholic scored its first goal, it didn’t stop.

Charleston Catholic led Fairmont Senior 4-0 at halftime and went on to shut out the Polar Bears 5-0, the final score to win the state title.

Fairmont Senior finished the tournament as state runner up.

