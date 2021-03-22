Polar Bears, Huskies still atop AAA rankings, HS girls basketball week four rankings

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – There are a few changes in week four of girls high school basketball rankings primarily in Class Double-A and Single-A.

Three local teams take the top three spots in class Single-A. The undefeated Gilmer County girls (7-0) are in the No. 1 spot followed by Tucker County at 2 and the undefeated Webster girls (5-0) at 3.

In AA Ritchie County moves up in the rankings on spot from seven to six. The Lady Rebels enter this week with a 6-2 record.

Trinity moves up one spot as well from nine to number 10. The Warriors have only been able to play three games this season.

Full List of Rankings:

Class AAAA

1. Huntington (9) 6-0 90 1 2. Wheeling Park 7-1 78 2 3. Cabell Midland 4-1 74 3 4. Morgantown 2-1 62 4 5. George Washington 5-2 52 7 6. Capital 5-3 34 9 7. Woodrow Wilson 4-3 30 5 8. Bridgeport 2-1 26 8 9. Parkersburg 3-5 14 6 10. Buckhannon-Upshur 5-1 13 T10

Others receiving votes: Spring Valley 6, Martinsburg 3, University 2, Parkersburg South 2.

Class AAA

1. Fairmont Senior (9) 9-0 90 1 2. North Marion 5-0 79 2 3. Wayne 7-0 71 3 4. Nitro 5-1 59 4 5. St Joseph 6-1 58 T6 6. Logan 6-1 42 T5 7. PikeView 5-1 33 9 8. East Fairmont 2-1 22 8 9. Wheeling Central 3-3 18 10 10. Winfield 2-3 10 7

Others receiving votes: Lewis County 4, Midland Trail 2.

Class AA

1. Parkersburg Catholic (9) 9-0 90 1 2. Wyoming East 2-1 76 3 3. Frankfort 6-1 69 4 4. St. Marys 8-1 65 5 5. Summers County 4-2 60 2 6. Ritchie County 6-2 40 7 7. Mingo Central 4-1 34 6 8. Charleston Catholic 4-2 27 8 9. Trinity 2-1 16 10 10. Williamstown 2-4 8 9

Others receiving votes: Petersburg 7, Buffalo 2, Bluefield 1.

Class A

1. Gilmer County (9) 7-0 90 1 2. Tucker County 6-2 77 2 3. Webster County 5-0 65 4 4. Calhoun 6-2 63 3 5. Cameron 7-1 50 7 6. James Monroe 4-1 43 6 7. Tug Valley 2-1 40 5 8. River View 7-0 32 10 9. Sherman 2-1 17 8 10. Tolsia 3-2 13 9

Others receiving votes: Madonna 3, Pocahontas County 1, Clay-Battelle 1.