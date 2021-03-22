Polar Bears, Huskies still atop AAA rankings, HS girls basketball week four rankings

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – There are a few changes in week four of girls high school basketball rankings primarily in Class Double-A and Single-A.
Three local teams take the top three spots in class Single-A. The undefeated Gilmer County girls (7-0) are in the No. 1 spot followed by Tucker County at 2 and the undefeated Webster girls (5-0) at 3.
In AA Ritchie County moves up in the rankings on spot from seven to six. The Lady Rebels enter this week with a 6-2 record.
Trinity moves up one spot as well from nine to number 10. The Warriors have only been able to play three games this season.
Full List of Rankings:
Class AAAA
|1. Huntington (9)
|6-0
|90
|1
|2. Wheeling Park
|7-1
|78
|2
|3. Cabell Midland
|4-1
|74
|3
|4. Morgantown
|2-1
|62
|4
|5. George Washington
|5-2
|52
|7
|6. Capital
|5-3
|34
|9
|7. Woodrow Wilson
|4-3
|30
|5
|8. Bridgeport
|2-1
|26
|8
|9. Parkersburg
|3-5
|14
|6
|10. Buckhannon-Upshur
|5-1
|13
|T10
Others receiving votes: Spring Valley 6, Martinsburg 3, University 2, Parkersburg South 2.
Class AAA
|1. Fairmont Senior (9)
|9-0
|90
|1
|2. North Marion
|5-0
|79
|2
|3. Wayne
|7-0
|71
|3
|4. Nitro
|5-1
|59
|4
|5. St Joseph
|6-1
|58
|T6
|6. Logan
|6-1
|42
|T5
|7. PikeView
|5-1
|33
|9
|8. East Fairmont
|2-1
|22
|8
|9. Wheeling Central
|3-3
|18
|10
|10. Winfield
|2-3
|10
|7
Others receiving votes: Lewis County 4, Midland Trail 2.
Class AA
|1. Parkersburg Catholic (9)
|9-0
|90
|1
|2. Wyoming East
|2-1
|76
|3
|3. Frankfort
|6-1
|69
|4
|4. St. Marys
|8-1
|65
|5
|5. Summers County
|4-2
|60
|2
|6. Ritchie County
|6-2
|40
|7
|7. Mingo Central
|4-1
|34
|6
|8. Charleston Catholic
|4-2
|27
|8
|9. Trinity
|2-1
|16
|10
|10. Williamstown
|2-4
|8
|9
Others receiving votes: Petersburg 7, Buffalo 2, Bluefield 1.
Class A
|1. Gilmer County (9)
|7-0
|90
|1
|2. Tucker County
|6-2
|77
|2
|3. Webster County
|5-0
|65
|4
|4. Calhoun
|6-2
|63
|3
|5. Cameron
|7-1
|50
|7
|6. James Monroe
|4-1
|43
|6
|7. Tug Valley
|2-1
|40
|5
|8. River View
|7-0
|32
|10
|9. Sherman
|2-1
|17
|8
|10. Tolsia
|3-2
|13
|9
Others receiving votes: Madonna 3, Pocahontas County 1, Clay-Battelle 1.