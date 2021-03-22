Polar Bears, Huskies still atop AAA rankings, HS girls basketball week four rankings

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – There are a few changes in week four of girls high school basketball rankings primarily in Class Double-A and Single-A.

Three local teams take the top three spots in class Single-A. The undefeated Gilmer County girls (7-0) are in the No. 1 spot followed by Tucker County at 2 and the undefeated Webster girls (5-0) at 3.

In AA Ritchie County moves up in the rankings on spot from seven to six. The Lady Rebels enter this week with a 6-2 record.

Trinity moves up one spot as well from nine to number 10. The Warriors have only been able to play three games this season.

Full List of Rankings:

Class AAAA

1. Huntington (9)6-0901
2. Wheeling Park7-1782
3. Cabell Midland4-1743
4. Morgantown2-1624
5. George Washington5-2527
6. Capital5-3349
7. Woodrow Wilson4-3305
8. Bridgeport2-1268
9. Parkersburg3-5146
10. Buckhannon-Upshur5-113T10

Others receiving votes: Spring Valley 6, Martinsburg 3, University 2, Parkersburg South 2.

Class AAA

1. Fairmont Senior (9)9-0901
2. North Marion5-0792
3. Wayne7-0713
4. Nitro5-1594
5. St Joseph6-158T6
6. Logan6-142T5
7. PikeView5-1339
8. East Fairmont2-1228
9. Wheeling Central3-31810
10. Winfield2-3107

Others receiving votes: Lewis County 4, Midland Trail 2.

Class AA

1. Parkersburg Catholic (9)9-0901
2. Wyoming East2-1763
3. Frankfort6-1694
4. St. Marys8-1655
5. Summers County4-2602
6. Ritchie County6-2407
7. Mingo Central4-1346
8. Charleston Catholic4-2278
9. Trinity2-11610
10. Williamstown2-489

Others receiving votes: Petersburg 7, Buffalo 2, Bluefield 1.

Class A

1. Gilmer County (9)7-0901
2. Tucker County6-2772
3. Webster County5-0654
4. Calhoun6-2633
5. Cameron7-1507
6. James Monroe4-1436
7. Tug Valley2-1405
8. River View7-03210
9. Sherman2-1178
10. Tolsia3-2139

Others receiving votes: Madonna 3, Pocahontas County 1, Clay-Battelle 1.

