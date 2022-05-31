FAIRMONT, W.Va – The Fairmont Senior baseball team is ready to make a statement of their own that they are ready to claim a spot right next to the other elite Polar Bear programs on a statewide level. The Blue and White is headed to the state tournament for the first time since 2014 and while none of the current team members have made it to Appalachian Power Park, a number of them are no stranger to the big stage in other sports. Senior outfielder Evan Dennison says that is helping keep them calm leading up to the semifinals on Thursday.

“I think personally I’m mentally ready because I’ve been on the big stage before in football and some of these guys have in other sports and it’s just another game of baseball so just play it like another game,” he said, “Don’t let the nerves get the best of you. Play with confidence and go win.”

The Polar Bears get a familiar foe in the semifinals in Charleston. Robert C. Byrd stands in the way of Fairmont Senior and the school’s fourth state championship of the school year. The rivals will square off in the second game of the tournament’s evening session on Thursday following Logan and Shady Spring.