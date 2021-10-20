Polar Bears look for a repeat of last season against Timberwolves

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – A game that’s certainly been circled on the calendar for Spring Valley is set to be played this week.

Fairmont Senior travels to Huntington to take on Class-AAA No. 8 ranked Spring Valley in week nine of the regular season.

In 2020, the Timberwolves, who were ranked No. 2 at the time, were upset on 12th street as the unranked Polar Bears came away with the 27-18 victory.

Now, Nick Bartic and company are in a similar situation.

Fairmont Senior is unranked heading in to the game whereas Spring Valley sits at the eighth spot.

A victory would be something special for the Polar Bears and junior running back Germaine Lewis said his team’s mindset is where it’s always at.

“Same thing we always have. Go in and win. I mean, that’s the only thing we’re looking at. There’s really not anything else to look at,” Lewis said.

Senior quarterback Dom Stingo said he and his Polar Bears have to get down to business in practice this week in preparation for the game.

“We have to have a great week of practice like we did last week and just go into the game thinking we’re going to win and come out with a dub,” Stingo said.

Stingo also noted that teamwork will be very important if FSHS wants to walk away with a win.

“I think as the years progressed, we’ve played more as a team, we’ve gotten better with our unity. But that’s something we still need to work on a little bit, playing together as a team at every position group. But we’re definitely doing that everyday, we’re getting better and working hard,” Stingo said.

Both players recognize that Spring Valley is a strong team. But they’re hoping to pull off the upset on Friday night.

“They’re a great team, don’t get me wrong. But the atmosphere that we have here is amazing. It’s hard to handle when you come to 12th street. But when we go to their house, we’ll see how it goes,” Lewis said.

Senior travels to Huntington on Friday, October 22 for a 7 p.m. kickoff.

