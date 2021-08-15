Polar Bears look to experienced players to keep success rolling

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The Fairmont Senior girls soccer team has a reputation uphold…and some unfinished business to take care of down in Beckley.

Fairmont Senior went on a lengthy run in 2020 as they made their way to the state tournament and finished as Class-AA state runners up.

The Polar Bears graduated quite a few players from last year’s roster but head coach Jeff King expects returning players to step up.

“That was a tough run last year in Beckley. We lost six seniors this year. We’re trying to fill those six holes we have to fill this year so hopefully we have some underclassmen that can come up and step up and take those responsibilities,” King said.

The Polar Bears are led by only three seniors this season. One of those being First Team All-State keeper Rebecca Cox along with Kylie Slagle and Joshlynn Boone. Boone said she is ready to take on the senior leadership role.



“I plan on following the footsteps of our seniors from last year. We had a lot and we were all good friends so as long as we fill in the footsteps of them then I think we will be pretty good,” Boone said.

Fairmont returns several players who can put the ball in the back of the net including Second Team All-State captain Adaline Cinalli. The junior is confident in how the team looks already.





“We have good chemistry first off and we connect with each other so I think that helps a ton and movement off the ball and first touch,” Cinalli said.

Conditioning is the focus of the Polar Bears’ remaining time in the preseason. King said last year’s squad was used to practically playing an entire game and this year, while conditioning is still important, more subs will potentially be utilized.



“We were fast and well conditioned and we’re still trying to get there conditioning wise.We had a group of about 14 players that would really play the bulk of the minutes. We didn’t sub a lot towards the end of the season. You know, we really depended on a core group of players. This year we’re going to try and spread that out and try and get a little more depth,” King said.

The Polar Bears start with Nicholas County in the first game of the season on August 20.







