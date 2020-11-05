Polar Bears look to repeat as State Champions

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The Fairmont Senior boys soccer team repeated as Sectional and Regional champions this season earning them a back to back appearance at the state tournament.

The Polar Bears beat East Fairmont for a Sectional Title and then rolled over Wheeling Central for the Regional Title and another trip to Beckley where they look to repeat as state champions.

Fairmont Senior is 17-3 ahead of their state semifinal game against Herbert Hoover.

Polar Bears head coach Darrin Paul thinks his team is right where they need to be at this point of the postseason.

“I think playing as many games as we have this year the guys are hitting the rhythm at the right time. They’re working well. Even tonight at practice, we’re passing the ball well, we’re just hitting our stride and I think that’s been our goal always as a program is to be peaking into November and I think we’re doing that right now so I think it’s helping us,” Paul said.

Senior midfielder Jonas Branch is excited for the opportunity to compete for a back to back state title.

“I mean it’s awesome especially because no Fairmont Senior soccer team has gone back to back states both years especially now we have a chance to go back to back for winning a state championship so I think it means extremely a lot to all of us. We’re just glad to be here,” Branch said.

Fairmont Senior is set to play Herbert Hoover at 4:30 p.m. on Friday.