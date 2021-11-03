Polar Bears prepare for familiar foe Charleston Catholic

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Fairmont Senior looks to win a three-peat State Championship this weekend. First, they’ll have to take down a familiar opponent.

The Polar Bears see Charleston Catholic in the state semifinal game.

Fairmont Senior and Charleston Catholic played in last year’s state final game where the Polar Bears came away with the win.

The Fighting Irish got the best of FSHS this season in early October in an intense 5-4 battle.

The two meet again on the big stage and Fairmont Senior junior midfielder Ro Jones said he and his team know what to expect out of the Irish.

“Obviously every game you have your mistakes but that game we played pretty well. It was just one of those games where you get unlucky. We learned from it. We learned from some of the mistakes, fouls outside the box, making sure we can possess a little bit better. I think that we’re going to be able to capitalize better on that at states,” Jones said.

The two meet on Friday where they kickoff 30 minutes after the first AA-A semifinal game.