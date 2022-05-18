FAIRMONT, W.Va.- The Fairmont Senior girls lacrosse team has a chance to repeat as WVSLA state champions this Saturday.

The Polar Bears see Buckhannon-Upshur in the state championship game.

These two teams already met once during the regular season where the Polar Bears won 14-7 but senior midfielder Chloe Travelstead said her team can’t take the Bucs lightly.

“I just think we need to calm down in the beginning because last time we were very flustered and our adrenaline was running really high. This time we just have to go out there calm with clear minds. It’s the last game, we can’t take it for granted because they are a very, very strong team and they are a contender. We cant just play like we’re going to win we have to play like we’re fighting for something,” Travelstead said.

A win for Fairmont would mean a lot to its seniors.

“It would mean a lot. This is a great team, great group of girls and we’d love to do it again,” Morgan Rogers, senior attacker said.

“It would definitely mean a lot to me and everyone else on the team. Especially last year coming back after missing a season, it was difficult for me to get back into the groove of things. We really have a fantastic team so it would mean a lot to go ahead and get that again,” Sidney Apanowicz, senior goalie said.

The Bucs and Polar Bears meet on Saturday at Davis and Elkins College. The draw is at 4 p.m.