Polar Bears return leadership and experience, look to build on that during preseason

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The Fairmont Senior boys soccer team completed its first week of the three week period and is set to be a top contender in Class Double-A yet again.

The defending AA state champions of two consecutive years return several key players, specifically on the offense.

Polar Bears head coach Darrin Paul said his team not only returns a lot of players with varsity experience and leadership from all classes, but also players who have played JV and are ready to have a big role this season.

Paul also said his team is using the three week period to prepare for the upcoming season.

“I think it’s really a feeling out process for us right now. We have a couple guys that return that played either major varsity minutes like Carson Mundel or we have a lot of good young guys who played JV and so we’re just looking for them to grow in the preseason here and we are just feeling that process out and if we do that over the next couple of weeks in the first game of the season I think we’ll be alright,” Paul said.

Two players who played quality varsity minutes and contributed heavily to the Polar Bears success are senior Ashton Cecil and junior Nate Flower.

Cecil and Flower are ready to have another big year and know the roles they play for their team. They also said learning from past seniors such as Jonas and Isaac Branch have helped them prepare for these roles.

“It’s a big role, it’s big shoes to fill being a senior especially after Jonas and Isaac. We don’t have that big of a senior class this year and that’s not really a problem. We have a huge junior class and they’re all just as big of leaders as us and we just work as a team,” Cecil said.

“Just to see what everyone is about. Get our touches back and get our team chemistry and get ready for the regular season. I’ve learned from them so I pretty much know what to expect from myself,” Flower said.

The Polar Bears look to build on what they have going in the West Virginia soccer scene and that starts with preparing during the three week window.