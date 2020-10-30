Polar Bears shut out Maroon Knights, punch ticket to Beckley

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Fairmont Senior hosted Wheeling Central in the boys soccer Regional Final on Thursday.

Jonas Branch got a shot past the Maroon Knights’ keeper to put the Polar Bears up 1-0 early on.

Then his brother Isaac Branch got offensive from defense and scored to put the Polar Bears up 2-0 at the halftime break.

Kaelen Armstrong came out of halftime with a quick goal to give Fairmont Senior a 3-0 lead.

Another goal from Jonas Branch would do it for the game.

Fairmont Senior rolled past Wheeling Central 4-0, the final score, to claim the Regional Title and punch its ticket to the state tournament in Beckley.