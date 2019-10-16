Polar Bears shutout Huskies on senior night

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – At East- West Stadium it was senior night for Fairmont Senior as they take on North Marion tonight.

Bubby Towns gains control and finds the back of the net first for the Polar Bears. They go up 2-0. This was his second goal.

Then Bubby Towns again and this time he slides it to Jonas Branch and he’ll shoot right into the bottom left corner. Polars Bears go up 3-0.

Jonas Branch with possession again and he takes a few touches then a shot and into the back of the net. Fairmont Senior leads 4-0.

It was the Bubby and Jonas show tonight. Bubby Towns with the ball again and rips one top left corner. Fairmont Senior goes on to win 13-0.

Towns will finish with four goals and a hat trick for Jonas Branch.