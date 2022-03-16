CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Fairmont Senior’s strong defense showed in its 56-47 tournament-opener win over Herbert Hoover.

The Polar Bears took a slight lead after the first quarter 13-10.

A big second quarter for the Polar Bears, outscoring Herbert Hoover 18-10, put them on top by 10 31-21 heading into the locker room.

Both teams scored 10 points in the third, giving Fairmont another 10 point advantage after three quarters.

The Polar Bears led by as many as 15 points and stayed on top throughout the entire game for the win.

Zycheus Dobbs and Desean Goode each finished with 15 points along with Eric Smith’s 10 points and 12 rebounds for the Polar Bears.

Dane Hatfield led the Huskies with 20 points and nine rebounds.