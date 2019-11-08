Polar Bears success continues heading into 99th East-West rivalry game

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The Fairmont Senior football program is undefeated si far this season going into the final week of the regular season 9-0.

The Polar Bears have 23 consecutive wins under their belts which is the 24th longest win streak in the nation for high school football.

The Fairmont Senior football team doesn’t focus on the streaks, however they just focus on whatever game is ahead of them.

“Coming off an undefeated season as opposed to trying to get one for the first time with this group and I don’t know if necessarily anything is different though you know we still approach every week the same, every game the same,” Fairmont Senior Head Coach Nick Bartic said. “You know maybe a different motive in mind whenever you’re motivating your team. But ultimately the same goals and pretty much the same approach.”

As for the upcoming game on Friday, the motivation stems from a deep rooted rivalry…a Marion County rivalry… a shared stadium rivalry…the East-West game.

Both teams come into this game with successful seasons, but both in different ways.

For the Polar Bears, wanting to continue their win streak not only this season but in the rivalry all together. The last time the Bees won was in 2007.

“Yeah different scenarios and I think that’s going to be good for the rivalry. for one, for our side, being able to have the success that we’ve had recently and then for East to have the success that they’re having this season and it’s a big turnaround for them,” Bartic said.

The Polar Bears look to beat the Bees again on Friday and will use the experience from this and last season to prepare for the playoffs. Fairmont Senior will likely enter at the number one spot in AA.

“Yeah we know what it takes to win a championship. The mentality last year was we were chasing after everybody, everybody’s chasing after us. But we still have to keep a dog mentality and just go out there and give it our all,” Quarterback Gage Michael said.

Kickoff for the East-West game is Friday at 7 p.m. We will have the highlights Friday night on the 12 SportsZone.

