Polar Bears sweep individual state XC titles, Lady Polar Bears repeat as state champs; other Double-A results

ONA, W.Va. – Fairmont Senior runner claimed both the boys and girls individual cross country state titles Saturday at the Class AA Cross Country State Championship meet in Ona on Saturday.

Lydia Falkenstein claimed the Class AA individual state title on the girls side, crossing the finish line with a time of 19 minutes and 21.65 seconds.

And roughly 45 minutes later, Logan Zuchelli (15:57.57) took the top spot in the boys race, giving Fairmont Senior both individual state titles.

Logan Zuchelli competes at the cross country regional meet last week. (Photo by TriStateRacer.com)

Fairmont Senior had great success as a team, as well, as the Lady Polar Bears repeat as state champs, defeating Winfield and Philip Barbour in a tightly contested competition.

The Fairmont Senior boys missed out on a three-peat by just five points, but placed second as a team.

Falkenstein was one of multiple local athletes to finish inside the Top 10 in the girls championship race.

East Fairmont’s Erykah Christopher (20:06.42), who won the individual state title last year, finished third this year.

Falkenstein winning the individual title this year continues a streak of local runners to win the Double-A girls individual state title, which dates back to 2016.

Philip Barbour’s Audrey Williams placed fourth (20:22.27), while North Marion’s Taylor Hess placed eighth (20:49.32), and Colts’ senior Jayce Everson rounded out the top 10 (20:54.84).

The Liberty girls, who were making their first appearance at the state meet in program history, finished eighth.

The Fairmont Senior boys finished just five points behind champion Frankfort. The Polar Bears placed two runners inside the top four — Zuchelli and Tyler Hayes (16:41.87).

Zuchelli is the second-straight Polar Bear boys individual state champ, joining Ethan Kincell, who was the 2019 state champ.

Elkins’ Charlie Smoak finished fifth (16:55.02). And East Fairmont freshman Drew Moore placed ninth.

The Bees finished fourth as a team, with Lewis County placing sixth and Elkins coming in at seventh.

Fairmont Senior coming in second ends a four-year streak of the boys Double-A championship team being from North Central West Virgnia.

Click on this link to head to the Double-A results page.