Polar Bears sweep Mountaineers in double-header

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Fairmont Senior defeated Liberty in both boys and girls soccer on Tuesday evening.

The girls started the double-header off. Maura Starkey set up Kylie Slagle for the first goal of the game.

Liberty answered with a rocket shot from Sydney Vilain to tie the game up before the half.

In the second half, Adaline Cinalli put two in the back of the net, first off of a PK then set up by a free kick from Kate Gribben.

Fairmont Senior won 3-1.

The boys were next. This one went scoreless into the second half.

Early in the second half, Bubby Towns found the back of the net with a chip over the keepers hands.

Then Ro Jones finished on a cross on the ground by Grant Broadhurst to seal the deal as Fairmont Senior shut out Liberty 2-0.