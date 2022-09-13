PARKERSBURG, W.Va – With Week 3 of games in the rearview mirror, the first edition of the WVSSAC’s football playoff ratings were revealed for each of the three classifications.

As it stands at this time, there would be plenty of local flavor among the top 16 teams in all three classes.

AAA

If the season ended today, four area schools would qualify for the state playoffs in Class AAA.

Morgantown comes in with the third most points in the state’s largest classification, behind just Parkersburg South and Martinsburg.

Each with one loss, University and Bridgeport are tied for 11th in AAA with 24 playoff points while Buckhannon-Upshur slides into a tie in 15th place with Brooke and Woodrow Wilson thanks to back-to-back wins the last two weeks.

Martinsburg maintains its place in the top spot with an undefeated record.

AA

In Class AA, the defending state champions sit at 3-0 and sit atop the playoff ratings as Fairmont Senior finds itself knotted for the number one seed with undefeated Frankfort.

Also at 3-0 is North Marion, the third-seeded team in the class after three weeks thanks to wins over East Fairmont, Preston and Oak Glen.

Also in the mix for a playoff spot at this point is Lewis County as the Minutemen find themselves in a tie with Weir for the thirteenth seed.

A

Finally, in the smallest class in the state, Doddridge County is the top-rated local team in Class A, tied with Madonna for the fifth seed after a 2-0 start to the season.

Coming off of last week’s upset victory over East Hardy, Tucker County is firmly in the conversation in the midst of a three-way tie for the nine seed with Cameron and Greenbrier West.

At the moment, South Harrison is hanging on to a playoff spot by a thread thanks to its win over AA Liberty, tied with Moorefield for the 16th and final spot in Class A.

Wheeling Central Catholic ranks as the top team in the ratings, followed by a three-way tie for second between Van, Tug Valley and Williamstown.

The WVSSAC will continue to release its mathematical ratings for playoff seedings weekly until the end of Week 11 when the postseason begins.