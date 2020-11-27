Polar Bears vs. Beavers, Part 4 takes place on Saturday in Bluefield

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – A high school football postseason without Fairmont Senior facing Bluefield just doesn’t seem possible anymore.

Saturday’s meeting between the two programs at historic Mitchell Stadium in Bluefield will mark the fourth consecutive year they’ve met in the postseason.

No. 6 Fairmont Senior and No. 2 Bluefield have battled twice in the Double-A title game, and now will do battle for the second straight year in the state semi-finals.

Last year, the Beavers defeated the Polar Bears at East-West Stadium before losing to Bridgeport in Wheeling Island Stadium.

This time around, the two dominant programs meet in the southern part of the state, with a trip to Charleston on the line.

“It’s almost as it should be. That’s kind of how we feel around here. You know, it’s only fair. Last year, they beat us at our place. It’s our turn to go to their place this year for the semi-final,” said Fairmont Senior head coach Nick Bartic. “If you want to get to the Island, or to win it, for us, it has to go through Bluefield. So, fitting that we have to go there for the semi-final.”

It’s a meeting, likely, of the two best teams in Double-A.

Fairmont Senior is looking for its fourth trip to a state title game since the start of the 2016 season.

Kickoff is set for Saturday at 4 p.m.