FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Fairmont Senior won its third straight contest with a 70-54 win over Bridgeport.

The first quarter was neck and neck. Fairmont Senior took an 18-15 lead after one.

Although the Indians took the lead early in the second quarter, the Polar Bears then started to pull away and kept the lead for the win.

Zycheus Dobbs led the Polar Bears with 16 points, Eric Smith finished with 13 points and 14 rebounds and DeSean Goode and Dominic Viani both put up 11 points each.