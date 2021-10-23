Polar Bears win third-straight Sectional Title

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Fairmont Senior won its third consecutive Sectional Title on Saturday over Frankfort.

At first, it didn’t look like the Polar Bears’ day.

While they were holding their own, Frankfort’s Braxton Pyles scored ten minutes into the contest to give the Falcons an early lead.

Bubby Towns then tied up the game converting on a penalty kick. It was all tied up 1-1 at the halftime break.

In the 63rd minute of the contest, Kaelen Armstrong played Ashton Cecil who flicked it into the goal to give the Polar Bears their first lead of the game.

After that, Fairmont Senior never lost the momentum.

Denzel Duvert scored just a minute later for the 3-1 lead.

Towns struck again to put the nail in the coffin as Fairmont Senior defeated Frankfort 4-1.

Senior wins its third straight title and will host Weir in the Regional final on Tuesday.