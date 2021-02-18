Polar Bears wrestling returns several state tournament competitors

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The Fairmont Senior High School Wrestling team ranked third in Class Double-A in the preseason West Virginia Coaches Association poll.

The Polar Bears lost a couple of state qualifiers to graduation including four-time state champion Zach Frazier.

But FSHS wrestling head coach Vincent Delligatti sees a new wrestler stepping up in the heavyweight class.

“Iain Campbell is one kid. He’s been wrestling with Frazier here in the last three years so he’s had some competition in here and this year is his year to represent the heavyweight class and he’s got big shoes to fill but I believe he can do it,” Delligatti said.

What the team does bring back are three other state qualifiers. Junior Mikey Jones and Sophomore Kolbie Hamilton return to the Polar Bears roster after placing second and fourth respectively at the state tournament last year.

They both have some unfinished business to take care of at the state tournament.

“They’ve got big goals. I mean, their goal is to win a state title this year and they’re going to put in the work right here today. They get after each other every day in here so we’re going to keep that up. If you keep that competitive environment in here, when match time comes, they’ll be ready,” Delligatti said.

There are a couple of other wrestlers Delligatti is excited to see compete on the mat this year as well.

“Nick Scott had a heck of a football season this past year and he’s hungry this year. I’ll tell you another kid I’m excited for Angelo Manzo, our 145 pounder, he’s going to be a tough kid so we’ll see how we do,” Delligatti said.

Scott the other returning state qualifier from last season.

The Polar Bears are wasting no time getting in shape so they’re ready to go for their first match on March 3 at East Fairmont.