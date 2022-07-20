MORGANTOWN, W.Va – It was an exciting evening to be a baseball fan at Mylan Park on Wednesday as Morgantown Post 2, Bridgeport Post 68 and Clarksburg Post 13 vied for a berth in the Area 2 American Legion tournament championship game.

The day began with a winner’s bracket matchup between Post 2 and Post 68 with a pair of impressive local hurlers on the mound in Mayson Jack for Morgantown and Ben McDougal for Bridgeport.

Post 2 drew first blood in the third when Tommy Montague belted a line drive double into left field that scored Jacob Kennell and Zach Brennan.

Post 68 answered in a hurry though with a flurry of run-scoring singles as Anthony Dixon, Chris Harbert and Zach Rohrig each drove in runs in succession to put the top seed in front.

Morgantown battled to answer the bell and came through in the fifth with an Aaron Forbes two-bagger that plated the tying run.

Brennan was then hit by a pitch which loaded the bases for Jett Walters. The Post 2 second baseman managed to work an eight-pitch at-bat and earn a walk from McDougal that forced in the go-ahead run.

Forbes followed shortly after on a wild pitch and then added some insurance in the sixth by driving Kennell in with a fielder’s choice grounder where Kennell beat the throw home from third.

Down 6-3 in the bottom of the inning, Bridgeport finally chased Jack with the bases loaded and two outs before Dixon came through by sending an Aidan Frombach breaking ball into center field to drive in a pair.

Post 2 went quietly in the top of the seventh and a Carson Currey infield single, followed by a sacrifice bunt, put the tying run in scoring position.

However, Frombach set pinch hitter Zach Nicholson down on strikes to earn the save and push Post 2 into Thursday’s championship with a 6-5 win.

That forced Post 68 into an elimination game with Post 13 that was dominated by the former.

Bridgeport struck for three runs in the first including a Rohrig sacrifice fly and a Gabe Ross RBI single.

As Cole Malnick did his best to keep Clarksburg off the board, the offense kept coming in the second with three more runs crossing the plate and then the big blow came in the third.

Highlighted by an Aidan Paulsen bases-clearing triple, Post 68 put up six runs in the inning and Malnick held Post 13 to just two hits as Bridgeport claimed the second spot in the title game, 12-0 in five innings.

Post 2 and Post 68 will square off in the Area 2 championship tomorrow with the first of two potential games beginning at 4 pm at Dale Miller Field. Should Bridgeport take the first game, a second contest would begin at 7 pm in a winner-take-all final.