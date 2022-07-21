MORGANTOWN, W.Va – The Area 2 American Legion Baseball tournament concluded on Thursday as Morgantown Post 2 squared off with Bridgeport Post 68.

Morgantown jumped out early, scoring five first inning runs, highlighted by a trio of RBI singles from Aaron Forbes, Jett Walters and Park Croyle.

Post 2 continued the effort in the second with a fielder’s choice of the bat of Forbes that brought Jacob Kennell in to make it a 6-0 game after two.

The explosion came in the third.

Dominic Colasante got things started with a sacrifice fly to bring Tommy Montague in to score. That set up opportunities for both Croyle and Kennell to send RBI doubles into left field to break the game wide open.

Back-to-back-to-back RBI hits for Cody Thomas, Forbes and Zach Brennan added three more runs to complete a six-run inning and put Post 2 ahead 12-0.

In the bottom of the inning, Bridgeport got a bit of momentum from an Aidan Paulsen double to lead things off. He advanced a flyout and eventually scored on a wild pitch to get Post 68 on the board.

Later in the inning, the top seed loaded the bases with two outs but Caleb Cottle worked out of the jam, powering a fastball by Isaac Lough for strike three to end the inning.

In the fourth, Morgantown put it on ice with Ethan Dorkins sending a pinch-hit double to the left field wall to drive in two and then stealing third and scoring on the throw to make it 15-1.

In the next inning, Post 2 put Brennan and Forbes at second and third when Brennan broke for third and got caught in a rundown. In the midst of the chaos, Bridgeport committed a throwing error which allowed both runs to score and make it 17-1.

Cottle closed things out in the bottom of the fifth with a strikeout to earn the run-rule victory and clinch the Area 2 championship for Morgantown.

As Post 2 is the host of next week’s state tournament and receives an automatic bid, both teams will advance and return to action on Tuesday at Dale Miller Field with Bridgeport facing the Area 3 champions and Morgantown squaring off with a local opponent in the champions of Area 5.