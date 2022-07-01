MORGANTOWN, W.Va – Morgantown Post 2 came into tonight looking to get on track against Uniontown, PA Post 51.

The visitors struck first off of Post 2 starter Tyler Furbee but Morgantown got it right back in the bottom of the second as Jett Walters singled to left-center to bring Cody Thomas home.

Post 2 brought the bats back out in the third as Aaron Forbes shot a bases-loaded single through the left side to bring two runs in and then Thomas ripped a double down the left field line to plate two more before being tagged out trying to take third base.

Uniontown got one back in the fifth with a sacrifice fly off the bat of Ty Stankovich that made it a three-run game but Morgantown added insurance in the sixth.

Max Cash sent a line drive just past the third baseman’s glove to put two more runs across the plate before Nealy shot one past the drawn-in infield two score another pair and make it a 9-2 game.

Furbee closed it out in the top of the seventh to cap his complete game performance, scattering ten hits and allowing just one earned run through the outing.