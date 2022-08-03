MORGANTOWN, W.Va – The American Legion Mid-Atlantic Regional tournament got underway in Morgantown today and the hosts from Morgantown Post 2 closed out the day in the final game against Philipsburg Post 437 out of Pennsylvania.

Morgantown got on the board first after Zach Brennan was able to turn a defensive miscue into three bases after the Philipsburg outfield lost a flyball in the lights to leadoff the second.

He came in to score on a Tommy Montague groundout to make it a 1-0 game after two.

Caleb Cottle worked smoothly through the first three innings but the first signs of trouble came in the fourth for the Post 2 starter.

A Zach Witherow single was the blow that got Post 437 back even in the top half of the inning before the major shot came in the fifth.

Philipsburg loaded the bases with nobody out in the inning and Mike Kitko sent a full count pitch down the left field line to plate a pair and put the Pennsylvania state champs ahead 3-1.

Shortly after, Zach Tiracorda managed to extend the lead with a single of his own that drove in two more and made it a four-run ball game after five.

Post 2 struggled to muster much offensively after stranding runners on the corners in the bottom of the fifth and Philipsburg took home the win, 5-1.

Morgantown will now play in an elimination game tomorrow at 1 pm against Delaware Veterans Post 1 who fell to Chesapeake (VA) Post 280 this afternoon.

Post 280 and Post 437 will face off at 7:00 tomorrow night to close Day 2 while the first contest of the day will be an elimination game between Boyertown (PA) Post 471 and South Charleston (WV) Post 94.

‘

A matchup between Frederick (MD) Post 11 and Allentown (NJ) rounds out the schedule at 4 pm.