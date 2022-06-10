MORGANTOWN, W.Va – Morgantown Post 2 wrapped up day one of the Wood Bat Classic at Dale Miller Field against Berkeley Post 14.

Post 14 got three in the top of the first but then Post 2 got the offense going. Tony Marsh legged out an infield single and that put two on base for Cody Thomas.

Morgantown got both of them home on one play as a wild pitch brought Zach Brennan in and a throwing error on the play allowed Marsh to chug in all the way from second. That makes it 3-2 after one.

Mayson Jack took some time to settle in on the mound as Berkeley got one back in the top of the second with a bases loaded fielder’s choice but Jack was locked in the rest of the way.

Something of a pitcher’s duel ensued from there on out as as all six runs in this game came in the first two innings as Post 2 dropped this one by a final of 4-2