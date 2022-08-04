MORGANTOWN, W.Va – Morgantown Post 2 entered the second day of the American Legion Mid-Atlantic Regional baseball tournament needing a win to keep its season alive.

Delaware Veterans Post 1 stood in the way and the battle was on from the start.

The Delaware state champions struck first in the bottom of the first with a Zack Frame sacrifice fly that plated the opening run of the game.

Mayson Jack settled in after that, firing a scoreless second before Colin Campbell shot a single into right field to double the Delaware lead at 2-0.

Post 2 got some life in the top of the fourth though. Zach Brennan drew a walk before stealing second and third to put the first run of the game 90 feet from home.

He was able to score on Dom Colasante’s groundball to second to make it a 2-1 game after four.

Jack and Frame continued to put up zeroes until Colasante returned to the plate in the sixth. He pulled a line drive single into right field to score Aaron Forbes from second and tie up the ball game.

Delaware had a clutch hit of its own waiting though. In the bottom of the inning, Noah Huxtable took a Jack pitch into right field himself to drive in the go-ahead run and make it 3-2 after six.

Park Croyle led off the seventh with a single but that was all Post 2 could muster against Frame, seeing its season end by a final of 3-2.

Morgantown finishes the season at 19-65 but was as hot as any team in the region down the stretch, posting a 14-5 record after the month of June.

Delaware Veterans Post 1 advances to day 3 of the tournament and now six teams remain in the regional with Boyertown (PA) Post 471 eliminated on Thursday morning.