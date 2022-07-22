MORGANTOWN, W.Va – The Morgantown Post 2 American Legion baseball team is officially the champions of West Virginia Area 2 following yesterday’s 17-1 win over Bridgeport Post 68 in the area tournament championship.

Post 2 manager Andy Altemus knew his team had this capability all along and was able to sit back and watch a game plan come together on the field yesterday.

“We had the goal to come out, take care of business early and often, score every inning and that’s exactly what they did and had fun which is really, really good to build some momentum going into next week,” he said.

With wins over top-seeded Post 68 on back-to-back days, Post 2 never had to play multiple games in a single day which allowed Altemus to manage his pitching staff more easily throughout the week.

“We’re as about as fresh as we’ve ever been in the postseason,” he said, “We got through this with limited arms so everybody’s gonna go into next week full go.”

The focus for not only Post 2 but also Post 68 and Area 5 champions Buckhannon Post 7 turns to the West Virginia state tournament next week in Morgantown.

Since Post 2 is the host, Bridgeport earns a spot as the number two team out of Area 2 and the rivals may not be done with each other yet. First round wins for each team would match them up in a winner’s bracket quarterfinal on Wednesday.