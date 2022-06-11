MORGANTOWN. W.Va – Post 2 was eliminated from championship contention at the Wood Bat Classic in Morgantown but still had something to play for against Potomac Valley Post 64 out of Moorefield.

The visitors got things started on the scoreboard with a Cohen Mowery single back through the box that plated the games first run off of Caleb Cottle.

Later in the inning, Post 64 got creative with the delayed steal with runners on the corners. Mowery slid in safely at second and John Mallow scored standing up to make it a two run game.

Potomac Valley got a third in the inning as all Cottle can do is knock down a line drive but the throw let a runner score from third to put Post 2 in an even deeper hole.

Zach Brennan got Morgantown on the board and completed the most exciting play in baseball with a straight steal of home in the second.

The visitors added to the lead in the fourth with a perfectly placed squeeze bunt from JJ Charlton that made it 4-1 after four.

Post 2 battled back to take the lead before Post 64 tied it up in the seventh but in his first at bat of the season, Aaron Forbes blasted a walk-off solo home run to win it by a final of 8-7.