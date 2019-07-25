Breaking News
Post 68 comes back to beat Post 17 in Area 2 Tournament

Sports

NUTTER FORT, W.Va. — Bridgeport Post 68 overcame a rough start by ace Tim Via, and came back to win 10-8 over Fairmont in the American Legion Baseball Area 2 Tournament Thursday afternoon.

Via struggled, allowing two runs on three hits and a pair of walks in the first inning. That would be the only inning via threw.

Bridgeport was able to survive that, though.

Post 68 tied the game in the second inning, and went on to win 10-8 to advance in the winner’s bracket.

The Area 2 tournament continues through Saturday, with the possibility of going into Sunday.

