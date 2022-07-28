MORGANTOWN, W.Va – Buckhannon Post 7 opened up the day against Parkersburg Post 15 with a chance to face unbeaten South Charleston for the winner and a trip home for the loser at the American Legion baseball state tournament=. Parkersburg got things started early, putting up two runs in the bottom of the first with a pair of run-scoring singles.

Dylan Holiday handled things well for Post 15 on the mound, retiring six of the first seven Buckhannon hitters he faced. With Post 7 at the plate in the third, heavy rain hit Mylan Park and put a stop to the game with Parkersburg leading 4-0.

Following a two and a half hour rain delay, the teams returned to the field and it was more of the same with Parkersburg enforcing its will on Buckhannon until Post 7 put one run on the board late.

It wasn’t quite enough though as Post 15 continued to pour it on in this one, living to fight another day and sending Buckhannon home by a final of 9-1.