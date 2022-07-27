MORGANTOWN, W.Va – After winning last night, Buckhannon Post 7 looking to stay in the top half of the bracket at the American Legion baseball state tournament against South Charleston Post 94.

Things were not as pleasant for Buckhannon tonight.

Post 94 jumped in front big early and never looked back. Ten first inning runs crossed the plate for South Charleston in this one and they never scored fewer than four in an inning.

Post 7 put up a fight but the onslaught was just too much from Post 94 as Buckhannon struggled to string outs together.

In all, South Charleston put together a dominant performance on both sides of the ball, finishing this one in a hurry with a final score of 23-1 in five innings.

Buckhannon returns tomorrow at 1 p.m. against Parkersburg.