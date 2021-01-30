Potential Alabama football recruit leaks Nick Saban recruiting pitch

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – “Constant excellence. Bama bludgeons the Buckeyes, and Saban steps past Paul Bryant with his seventh national championship,” said ESPN’s Chris Fowler as the celebration commenced inside Hard Rock Stadium earlier this month.

Alabama had just captured yet another national championship, with Marion County’s Nick Saban claiming his historic seventh NCAA football crown – passing the other all-time great Crimson Tide head coach.

Along with now widely being considered the best head coach in the sport’s history, Saban is often regarded as the top recruiter, as well.

Recently, an anonymous potential Alabama football recruit met with Saban, virtually, and recorded some of his meeting with the head coach.

Part of that conversation found its way to YouTube and to Social Media this week.

“We’ve had more guys drafted than any school in the country. Had 64 guys playing in the league last year. The next school had 41,” said Saban. “Number two, when they say you can play at our place before you can play at Alabama, they’re just telling you Alabama is better than them. … All of those guys will tell you, ‘That made me better. The competition made me better. The guy I practiced against was better than the guy I played against.'”

