Potentially not having spring sports can affect fall sport athletes

ELLENBORO, W.Va. – Many dual sport athletes use one sport to stay in shape for another. This is the case for many track and field athletes as they prepare for the sport they participate with in the fall.

This applies specifically to some of Ritchie County football and boys track and field head coach Rick Haught’s athletes.

“I always have pushed, in my situation, of trying to have kids run track whether it’s your lineman or your skill people. I think track makes you faster, more agile and there’s that component of conditioning that you’re out here running, working out everyday,” Haught said.

With the immediate postponement of high school spring sports, many athletes are left wondering how they will continue to train.

Coach Haught’s son, Ethan Haught, is a tri-sport athlete and says potentially not having a track and field season could make it harder to stay in shape for football. Especially with schools closing, which means weight rooms and training facilities.

“It’s going to be a lot harder to stay in shape for me personally. Sometimes after practice I would go there and lift and I can’t do that anymore so it’ll just take longer to get back in the spin of things for football,” Ethan said.

But both Ethan and Rick are staying positive in hopes of the spring sports resuming, even if it’s for a condensed season.