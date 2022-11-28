CLARKSBURG, W.Va – With high school girls’ basketball season set to tip off Tuesday night around the state of West Virginia, the Associated Press released its preseason poll for all four classes:

Class AAAA

1. Morgantown 2. Huntington 3. Wheeling Park 4. Cabell Midland 5. George Washington 6. Parkersburg (tie) Woodrow Wilson 8. Buckhannon-Upshur 9. Jefferson 10. Spring Mills

Class AAA

1. North Marion 2. Logan 3. Philip Barbour (tie) Robert C. Byrd 5. Wayne 6. Ripley 7. Nitro 8. Fairmont Senior 9. East Fairmont 10. PikeView

Class AA

1. Wyoming East 2. Parkersburg Catholic 3. St. Marys 4. Petersburg 5. Summers County 6. Mingo Central 7. Frankfort (tie) Chapmanville 9. Ritchie County 10. Trinity

Class A