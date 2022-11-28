CLARKSBURG, W.Va – With high school girls’ basketball season set to tip off Tuesday night around the state of West Virginia, the Associated Press released its preseason poll for all four classes:
Class AAAA
|1. Morgantown
|2. Huntington
|3. Wheeling Park
|4. Cabell Midland
|5. George Washington
|6. Parkersburg
|(tie) Woodrow Wilson
|8. Buckhannon-Upshur
|9. Jefferson
|10. Spring Mills
Class AAA
|1. North Marion
|2. Logan
|3. Philip Barbour
|(tie) Robert C. Byrd
|5. Wayne
|6. Ripley
|7. Nitro
|8. Fairmont Senior
|9. East Fairmont
|10. PikeView
Class AA
|1. Wyoming East
|2. Parkersburg Catholic
|3. St. Marys
|4. Petersburg
|5. Summers County
|6. Mingo Central
|7. Frankfort
|(tie) Chapmanville
|9. Ritchie County
|10. Trinity
Class A
|1. Cameron
|2. Tucker County
|3. Doddridge County
|4. Gilmer County
|5. Tolsia
|6. Webster County
|7. Tug Valley
|8. Calhoun
|9. James Monroe
|10. St Joseph