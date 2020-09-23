Preston cancels Friday’s football game following team investigation by coaches, BOE

KINGWOOD, W.Va. – Friday night’s scheduled high school football game between Preston and Lewis County high schools will not be played following an internal investigation by Knights coaches and the Preston County Board of Education, according to Preston County Superintendent Steve Wotring.

The game will result in a forfeit by the Knights, and has been canceled.

“Some concerns were brought to my attention that I felt needed to be addressed. I worked closely with the head coach and the athletic directors to understand the nature of the concerns and to address them. I had opportunity to meet and talk with our team and several of our players individually,” said Wotring in an email to 12 Sports. “I felt it was best for our kids to pause the season and reflect on where we are. It is my intention that we use this time to learn and grow collectively.”

It is unclear at this time what spurred the investigation.

Wotring did make clear that the Knights’ season will continue on Oct. 2 for their scheduled home game against Woodrow Wilson.

Preston (0-3) has struggled on the field this year, falling by scores of 32-0, 46-13, and 41-0 after an offseason that had members within the program largely confident and hopeful of an improvement over last season.

This now becomes Lewis County’s second scheduled game this season that will result in a forfeit. Braxton County was forced to forfeit the season opener against the Minutemen due to a lack of eligible players.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.