Preston-East Fairmont Week 5 football game called off as Knights athletics are still on pause

KINGWOOD, W.Va. – Football players, and other athletes, at Preston High School will have to continue to wait to resume competition.

That was the result of a meeting within the Preston County Schools system, according to a source.

Preston County School announced on Monday, Sept. 13 that all schools would be going remote for two weeks, and that athletics events had been canceled.

According to a source, athletics teams are still sat down for the remainder of the week.

That means that the Knights game for this Friday against East Fairmont will not be played as scheduled. Preston football will now have missed three of its last four games due to COVID-19 related issues.

The Knights were unable to play their Week 2 game against North Marion due to the virus, and after playing in Week 3 have not played since.

At this time, it’s unclear if the game will be made up or not.