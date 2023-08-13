Kingwood, W.Va.—Preston High School ended their last season at only one and nine, meaning the Knights knew something had to change this season, and that started in the off-season. The Knights hired Coach Fox, a new strength coach, and got to work in the weight room to set themselves up for success when it came time to practice this August.

On the offensive side, the Knights hired a new offensive coordinator, Coach Toth, who came from Lincoln and who has many years of experience under his belt. Leading the offense this year is sophomore quarterback Slaton Mako who only took a few varsity snaps last season, but this season he is ready to take control.

On the opposite side of the ball, Preston has also hired a new defensive coordinator, Coach Fike from Terra Alta who has been implementing more of a spread style defense.

With all of the new hires and steps in the right direction, Head Coach Mark Deep knows this season is about winning more games and has been putting in the work to get there.