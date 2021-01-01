Preston High School names Mark Deep head coach of Knights football program

KINGWOOD, W.Va. – Mark Deep is getting his call up to the big show.

Deep, who has spent the last seven years as a coach with the Preston Squires middle school squad, has been named the next head coach of the Preston High School football program, according to PHS principal, Pam Wilt.

“I am excited, for this new opportunity and challenge to lead Preston football,” Deep told 12 Sports in a message on Friday. “I always wanted to be a high school coach, it’s the next chapter in my life and as a coach. I’m honored to lead Preston High School football into the future.”

Deep takes over the Knights program, which is coming off a 3-7 season in 2020 after making the playoffs for the first time in ten year in 2019 (4-6).

Mark Deep with the NC7 Championship trophy. (Photo via Mark Deep Facebook)

Deep is a defensive minded coach, having spent more than half of his coaching tenure with the Squires in charge of the defense, and then still focusing on that side of the ball for his three years as head coach.

In what was his last year with the Squires, Deep led the top-seeded Preston team to a 7-1 record that ended with the program’s first NC7 Conference championship.

Deep replaces Jonathan Tennant, who stepped down in November.

Deep will also have new bleachers at Knights Stadium this season, which will, hopefully, have a full allotment of fans this upcoming season.