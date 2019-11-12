Preston Playoff Preview: Knights with tough test at No. 1 Martinsburg

KINGWOOD, W.Va. – The 2019 Preston Knights qualified for the playoffs for the first time in 11 years.

It’ll be only the 3rd playoff appearance for the Knights in the program’s history.

Jonathan Tennant and company have a tall, tall task ahead, getting Martinsburg in the first round.

The 16th seeded Knights scored almost 400 fewer points than top-seeded Martinsburg did this season.

It’ll be a tough first-round game for Preston. But with only seven seniors on this year’s roster, Tennant and company are getting playoff experience that they will be looking to take into next year, for what they hope will be another playoff run.