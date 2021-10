SHINNSTON, W.Va. – Preston defeated Fairmont Senior in two sets at Lincoln High School during a tri-match.

The Knights and Polar Bears kept it close the whole way through.

Preston started to pull away midway through the second set with a three point lead but the Polar Bears tied it up 22-22.

Preston stuck it out for the 25-22 win and the 2-0 victory over the Polar Bears.