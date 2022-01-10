Preston’s Allie Martin signs with Ohio University XC and T&F

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KINGWOOD, W.Va. – Preston’s Allie Martin signed to continue her cross country and track and field career at the Division I level at Ohio University.

Martin, one of the most decorated Preston High runners, has earned All-State cross country honors in all four years- most recently finishing as runner up at the state cross country meet.

In fact, Martin finished top 10 at the state meet in all four cross country seasons. She is just one of two Knights athletes to do so.

Martin signing with Ohio University

Martin is equally as impressive on the track earning All-State honors eight times and still has her senior season to compete in.

She had plenty of top-level interest including WVU and Marshall but ultimately decided running with the Bobcats was the way to go.

“It was a really hard decision actually. It just ended up being that [Ohio] was the best for me and I felt the best there. It wasn’t too far from home but it wasn’t really close so I felt like I could get a really good college experience there. It really means a lot because I feel like Ohio is in-state a little bit and I just want to make West Virginia proud so I feel good about it,” Martin said.

Martin joins a couple of other local athletes who have chose Ohio University as well.


Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

12SportsZone Twitter

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories