Preston’s Allie Martin signs with Ohio University XC and T&F

KINGWOOD, W.Va. – Preston’s Allie Martin signed to continue her cross country and track and field career at the Division I level at Ohio University.

Martin, one of the most decorated Preston High runners, has earned All-State cross country honors in all four years- most recently finishing as runner up at the state cross country meet.

In fact, Martin finished top 10 at the state meet in all four cross country seasons. She is just one of two Knights athletes to do so.

Martin signing with Ohio University

Martin is equally as impressive on the track earning All-State honors eight times and still has her senior season to compete in.

She had plenty of top-level interest including WVU and Marshall but ultimately decided running with the Bobcats was the way to go.

“It was a really hard decision actually. It just ended up being that [Ohio] was the best for me and I felt the best there. It wasn’t too far from home but it wasn’t really close so I felt like I could get a really good college experience there. It really means a lot because I feel like Ohio is in-state a little bit and I just want to make West Virginia proud so I feel good about it,” Martin said.

Martin joins a couple of other local athletes who have chose Ohio University as well.



