CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Preston High School’s Jackson Lewis was voted as the winner for this week’s JARCO Trailer Sales Catch of the Week competition.

Lewis becomes the eighth different player from the eighth different school to win the weekly competition this season.

The Preston wideout received 71 percent of the votes in the Week 9 Catch of the Week poll.

Click on the video above to see the play that earned him a spot in the end of the season, Catch of the Year competition.