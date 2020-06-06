Preston’s Jacob Gregg signs with WVU Tech Wrestling

KINGWOOD, W.Va. – Preston High School graduate Jacob Gregg signed to wrestle at WVU Tech Friday afternoon.

The former Knight finished his senior campaign with a record of 31-7 and his second trip to the state wrestling tournament. Gregg says that though he wrestled all four years in high school, it was his junior year that realized he could compete at the next level.

Please help us welcome future Golden Bear Christopher Jacob Gregg who will study biology at #WVUTech. Minor hails from Masontown, West Virginia and will join the 2020-2021 wrestling squad. pic.twitter.com/2VD02gQLoU — WVU Tech Athletics (@wvutechsports) May 8, 2020

“I’ve been wrestling for about four years, and actually until my junior year I didn’t think about going anywhere further than high school with wrestling,” said Gregg. “After I found some success in my junior year I kind of thought I was actually meant to do something like that.”

Gregg was a three sport letterman at Preston and will enter the nursing program at WVU Tech in the fall.

Here is a full list of Gregg’s high school wrestling accomplishments: