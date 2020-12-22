Preston’s Knights Stadium to get new bleachers

KINGWOOD, W.Va. – Preston High School’s Knights Stadium will be getting new bleachers, according to Preston County Schools Assistant Superintendent, Brad Martin.

The project to construct new seats was approved at Monday night’s Preston County Board of Education meeting.

According to Martin, Stadium Solution’s project proposal was presented at the meeting, and accepted by the board.

Martin says that the project, as of now, calls for roughly 2,800 seats on the home side of the field.

The home sideline at Knights Stadium is not only covered in snow, but currently without bleachers. But a project has been approved to build new bleachers in their place. (Photo by Aleesia Hatcher / WBOY)

As we reported, the original bleachers at Knights Stadium were torn down last week. Those bleachers had lasted for nearly 30 years before being deemed unfit for use for much of this football season.

The Stadium Solutions project proposal calls for the bleachers to be completely installed by late-April, or early-May, which Martin says would mean the project would be completed in order for them to be used for graduation, if possible.

A budget of roughly $700,000 has been set for the project, though Martin says the details of the project, including budget and number of seats, could be slightly altered in the near future.